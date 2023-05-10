Celebrities Express Outrage Over Police Attack On PTI Supporter During Clashes Over Imran Khan's Arrest

Celebrities and human rights activists expressed their disapproval of the incident

Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah expressed their disapproval after a video clip went viral

A video of a woman attempting to forcefully enter a sensitive area became viral

On Tuesday, the ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was detained, causing an escalation in the current political turmoil, and leading to confrontations between supporters of the former ruling party and law enforcement personnel throughout Pakistan.

During clashes between supporters of the PTI and riot police, a number of women activists also took part in the demonstrations and faced off against police officers from Punjab, who used tactics such as baton charges, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse the agitated crowds.

A video of a woman attempting to forcefully enter a sensitive area near Shaheed Major Aziz Bhatti Road in Lahore cantonment was recorded and became viral on social media, depicting disorderly scenes. The woman challenged the police and tried to gain entry into the area, leading to a shameful incident.

3 A video of a woman attempting to forcefully enter a sensitive area became viral 3 Celebrities and human rights activists expressed their disapproval of the incident 3 Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah expressed their disapproval after a video clip went viral

A group of protesters became angry after witnessing a woman being physically assaulted by a police officer who was seen dragging her by the collar.

Celebrities from the entertainment industry such as Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah, as well as human rights activists, expressed their disapproval after a video clip went viral.

Several party leaders criticized the harsh treatment of female workers and associated it with fascism.







