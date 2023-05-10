Mathira's Sister Rose Stuns In Western Attire: See Pictures

Rose Mohammed is a multi-talented personality with a focus on acting

Rose Mohammed the younger sister of Mathira, is a stunning model, actor, host, and social media influencer. She recently appeared in the popular drama serial 'Dushman' on PTV.

In addition, she is also a digital brand ambassador for a company. Rose is currently focusing on her acting career and has gained attention for her beautiful looks.

Rose Mohammed, who is known for her beauty, is also passionate about fitness and spends most of her time doing hardcore gym exercises.

She often shares pictures from her gym routine and also enjoys spending time with friends and family. Several stunning pictures of Rose have been gathered for viewers to admire.



































































