All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed In Punjab, KP Today

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Educational institutions will remain closed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to tense law and order situation developed in the wake of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday.

Punjab Education and Higher Education Departments announced that all public schools, colleges and universities will be closed to tense situation in the province.

The Class IX paper (Quran Translation) has been cancelled being held on Wednesday (today) across the province. A notification has also been issued.

New date for the cancelled paper would be announced later.

In KP, government schools will remain closed for a week on the instructions of the Education Advisor, Education Department.

It has been decided to keep schools closed in view of the security situation whereas ongoing matriculation exams also postponed, announced the Education Department.

The Maths paper of class 10 being held on Tuesday was also postponed.

Meanwhile Uzmi Yusuf, Country Director, Cambridge Press and Assessment Pakistan has announced to cancel all the papers under Cambridge on Wednesday, May 10th in Pakistan.

These cancelled papers will not be re-conducted and the grading of cancelled papers will be done as per Cambridge rules and regulations.

In Pakistan, O-levels and A-levels examinations are currently underway under Cambridge School.



