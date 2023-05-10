Colleges And Universities In Punjab To Remain Closed For The Next Two Days

The protests continue across country after arrest of Imran Khan.

Caretaker Govt approved closure of colleges and universities for two days.

Punjab Govt decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

LAHORE: Caretaker Government Punjab has closed universities and colleges across the province for the next two-days due to the poor law and order situation.

Following the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, protests continue across the country.

The caretaker government has approved the closure of colleges and universities for two more days.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which important decisions were taken to maintain the law and order situation in Punjab.

In the meeting, it was decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants, while the army has been called to maintain a law and order situation in Mianwali.

It has been decided to keep colleges and universities across Punjab closed for two days while medical colleges will remain open and the decision to keep schools closed or open will be taken tonight.

In the meeting, it was decided to further increase the security of sensitive places. The cases will be registered against the miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

A report was sought on the damage caused to property in the incidents of arson and encirclement.

Mohsin Naqvi said preventive measures will be taken to protect the lives and property of the people and to establish peace.

In the meeting, IG Punjab gave a briefing on riots, arson, and attacks on police.