Day Of May 9 Will Be Remembered As A Dark Chapter: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that the Day of May 9 will be remembered as a dark chapter.

The ISPR in a press release issued, here on Wednesday said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was on Tuesday detained as per law from Islamabad High Court according to NAB official but soon after the arrest, there was a systematic attack on Army properties and installations in the country.

The military media wing said that on the one hand, anti-army slogans were raised and these evil elements actively stir up public sentiments to fulfill their limited and selfish goals whereas on other hand while putting dust in people's eyes, they do not get tired of highlighting the importance of the army, which is an example of dichotomy.

The ISPR said that what the eternal enemy of the country could not do for the last seventy-five years, they, who are wearing a political cloak in the lust for power, have done it.

It added that the army had demonstrated an extreme patience, tolerance and restraint, adding that without caring about his reputation, the army worked with utmost patience and endurance in the wider interest of the country.

It maintained that a heinous attempt was made and this situation was created under a nefarious planning, adding that efforts were made to use it for their wicked political purposes.

It further said that the army thwarted this conspiracy by its mature response, blaming that it is well known that behind this there were orders, instructions and complete pre-planning of some evil leadership of the party.

It said that facilitators, planners and political activists involved in these activities have been identified and they will be dealt with strictly according to law.

The military media wing said that all nefarious elements will now be held responsible for the consequences and any further attack on military and state installations and properties, the army including all law enforcement agencies will severely retaliate against it.

It added that the full responsibility will lie on the group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has expressed this wish repeatedly.

The ISPR warned that no one can be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands.