Federal Cabinet Condemns Violent Protests, Opposes Ban On PTI

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet on Wednesday condemned the violence and targeting of institutions by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but stopped short of banning the opposition party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting after returning from a visit to the United Kingdom where he went to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

The federal cabinet strongly condemned the damage to property during violent incidents in various cities. It passed a resolution condemning the violence and chaos during the protests.

The cabinet held a detailed discussion on imposing a ban on the PTI. However, the majority of the cabinet members opposed the ban on the political party, saying it was not solution to the problem. They recommend strict action against elements involved in incitement and mischief.

In view of the law and order situation, cabinet approved the deployment of Pakistan Army in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 245 of the Constitution on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior. It also approved the deployment of Pakistan Army in the capital territory of Islamabad.

The meeting strongly condemned the continuous targeting of institutions and their leadership by PTI and its chairman Imran Khan for a long time. It said from murderous attacks to dragging national institutions into politics, the accusations continue to be made by the opposition party.

The meeting noted that the PTI leadership was targeting intelligence institutions and their officers is a continuation of a conspiracy that has now turned into terrorist attacks on sensitive institutions and buildings and should be strongly condemned It said this was not a constitutional, legal, or democratic attitude but resorting to terrorism and anti-nationalism cannot be tolerated.

The meeting declared that NAB arrested Imran Khan through a legal process in a serious case based on solid evidence of corruption which was declared legal by the Islamabad High Court.

It said the accountability court has declared this arrest legal but a serious law and order situation has been created in the entire country at the instigation of the PTI leadership.

It said that after the arrest of Imran Khan, a few hundred terrorists and armed groups set fire to sensitive public and private properties, vandalism, burning vehicles, looting equipment of Radio Pakistan, attacks on APP and PTV infrastructure, attempted to stop national broadcasts.

UK visit

At the onset of the meeting, the prime minister informed the cabinet about his visit to the UK. He said that his visit to Great Britain remained very successful.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he congratulated King Charles III on his coronation and conveyed to him the best wishes of the people of Pakistan. The prime minister said that he also invited King Charles to visit Pakistan, which the monarch accepted.

He said in the meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, it was agreed to increase bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. He said that during the coronation ceremonies, he also met with other world leaders in which bilateral relations and global affairs were discussed.

The Federal Cabinet has approved the sale of the old building of Pakistan Chancery located in R Street Washington DC to the best offer. The cabinet was informed that an offer of $7.1 million has been received for the building.