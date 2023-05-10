IHC Rejects Petition Against Imran Khan In Tyrian White Disqualification Case

- Court declared petition inadmissible.
- 31 pager detailed judgment issued.
- Two out of three judges declared petition inadmissible.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Tyrian White disqualification case.
The court declare the petition of petitioner Mohammad Sajid as inadmissible.
IHC issued a detailed 32 pager judgment over the case.
The decision was issued by two judges, while the third judge the chief justice Aamer Farooq did not issue the judgment.
The two judges did not agree with the decision written by CJ Aamer Farooq.
Hence, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir rejected the petition.
