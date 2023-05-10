NAB To Interrogate Imran Khan At Police Line Guest House

NAB will interrogate Imran Khan at Police Line Guest House

Police Line Guest House has been declared a sub-jail.

Imran Khan is not being transferred to NAB Rawalpindi on security grounds.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the Police Line Guest House in Sector H-11/1 Islamabad.

The Police Line Headquarters was converted in a court on Wednesday where the former prime minister was presented by NAB authorities. The guest house was declared as the court's premises to hear cases instead of the F-8 Court Complex and Judicial Complex G-11/4 Islamabad.

The court eventually handed over the PTI chief to NAB on eight-day physical remand in the Al Qadir University Trust Case. Imran Khan was arrested a day earlier from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar said Imran Khan will be held and interrogated at the Police Line Guest House on the instructions of Chairman NAB. He said the Chairman NAB has the power to declare any place as a sub-jail.

NAB Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood said the bureau team will conduct an investigation at the Police Line Guest House. He said Imran Khan is not being transferred to NAB Rawalpindi Office on security grounds. He said after completing the 8-day physical remand, the hearing will be held again in sub-jail.

Earlier, an accountability court granted the NAB eight-day remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing held amid tight security. During the hearing, the corruption watchdog requested the court to grant 14-day remand of Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, opposed the request and said that the case did not fall within the bureau’s ambit and NAB had not shared the inquiry report either. He said everyone has the right to a fair trial and the hearing should be held in an open court.

NAB prosecutor told the court that Imran was shown the warrant at the time of his arrest. He also assured Imran’s lawyer that the necessary documentation would be provided.

The PTI chief contradicted NAB’s version and told the court that he was shown the arrest warrant when he was taken to the bureau’s office and not at the time of his arrest.

“I haven’t gone to the washroom in 24 hours,” he told the court, adding that he wanted to meet his personal physician Dr Faisal. “I don’t want what happened to Maqsood chaprasi to happen to me,” he said, ““They inject you and the person dies slowly,” he alleged