NICVD Conducts Graduation Ceremony-2023 For Its Fellow

149 fellows were awarded certificates for completing post-fellowship training.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal was honorable Chief Guest of ceremony.

Prof Dr Nadeem Qamar said fellowship program producing skilled doctors.

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) conducted graduation ceremony-2023 for its fellows.

A total of 149 fellows were awarded certificates for successfully completing post-fellowship training in the adult cardiology, paediatric cardiology, adult cardiac surgery, cardiothoracic anesthesia, critical care, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology and diploma in adult cardiology.

President of College of Physicians, and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Prof Khalid Masud Gondal was the honorable Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Congratulating the fellows, Chief Guest, Prof Khalid Masud said that it is a matter of enormous pride and honour for NICVD to conduct this great ceremony for its fellows. He acknowledged the positive impact of systems and processes of NICVD’s Postgraduates program in the areas of healthcare and education not only in Sindh Province but also in all over Pakistan.

Prof Gondal further added that NICVD is taking important initiatives in order to keep up with these advancements by upgrading curricula, enhancing skills, improving teaching practices, fostering research and setting high standards in line with the international benchmarks, NICVD grew as a leading research institution and earn the highest ranking among national and international academic institutions. He wishes NICVD every success in its future endeavours.

On the occasion, Executive Director of NICVD, Prof Nadeem Qamar said that it gives him immense pleasure to welcome all participants to this graduation ceremony of NICVD. By the grace of Almighty Allah, we have achieved this milestone through the untiring efforts of our dedicated faculty members and trainees and we have gathered here today to celebrate our collective achievement.

He added that NICVD’s fellowship program focuses at producing skilled doctors, equipped with the highest standards of leadership and management skills as well as ethical practices so that they are able to function as competent and compassionate specialists.

He added that since 2015 till date, 290 fellows completed FCPS training in Adult Cardiology, 29 fellows in Adult Cardiac Surgery, 18 fellows in paediatric cardiology, 8 fellows in Critical Care, 6 fellows in Cardiothoracic Anesthesia, 118 fellows in interventional cardiology, 10 fellows in cardiac imaging and 19 fellows completed their trainings in electrophysiology. Moreover, 179 trainees completed diploma in adult cardiology.