Police Launch Crackdown Against PTI Workers In Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar police have started a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) involved in violence in the city after the arrest of former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Rasheed said that the process of identifying the people involved in vandalism and arson has been started and they are being identified with the help of CCTV videos and modern technology.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said that the protestors were able to prevent them from entering the red zone.

It should be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the arrest PTI workers have protested in many cities of the country.

On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned those who damage public and private property and said that there will be zero tolerance for those who take the law into their hands.

On the ongoing violent protests in the country, the Interior Minister said that illegal and violent practices will not be tolerated in legal matters.

He said that the security forces have been instructed to deal with the miscreants according to the law. He said Imran Niazi has been arrested in a corruption case. He said no exception will be taken with those who attack the state.