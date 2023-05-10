PTI Holds Meeting To Discuss Action Plan After Imran Khan’s Arrest

PTI has summoned a meeting to discuss future course of action.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has summoned an important meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss the future course of action after the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will preside over the meeting which will be attended by regional party leaders to mull their strategy after the arrest of the party chief.

The party has denied reports that Qureshi was also arrested by police. PPP Senator Saifullah Abro Qureshi has not been arrested and remains a safe place.

An accountability court has handed over Imran Khan to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for eight days. The court ordered to present him in court on May 17.

In a message before the meeting, Qureshi said Imran Khan’s morale remains high despite the arrest and torture.

He said Imran Khan was produced in court today and was handed over on eight-day physical remand and will be presented again on May 17. He said Imran Khan is fine and more determined than ever.

Qureshi said Imran Khan is saddened by the martyrdom of political workers. He said Imran Khan was deeply saddened after being informed of martyrdoms due to firing in different cities across Pakistan.

Qureshi said PTI has always been peaceful and their struggle has always been within the framework of the law and Constitution and have to maintain this policy.

He said Imran Khan has a clear message for the workers that his morale is high and they should be disillusioned.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called a meeting of all regional and district heads to convey his message in the aftermath of Imran’s arrest.

He said they will be consulted and will provide information about the situation in their areas so that it can be conveyed to Imran Khan.

Qureshi said they are holding consultation with lawyers and a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

He said the next action plan will be drawn up after taking the political leadership and lawyers into confidence.

He requested political workers to remain peaceful during their protests and not take the law in their own hands.