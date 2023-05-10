PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry Approaches SC

He said high court has given him protective bail until May 12.

PTI leader said police present outside SC to arrest him.

Fawad Chaudhry requested SC to implement high court order.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has filed a petition in the Supreme Court for Pakistan for the implementation of protective bail.

In the petition filed in the court, Fawad Chaudhry has taken a position that despite the orders of the Islamabad High Court(IHC) but the police are present in the premises of the Supreme Court, while the high court has given him protective bail until May 12.

Fawad Chaudhry requested the Supreme Court to ensure the implementation of the Islamabad High Court order as access to justice is his fundamental right which is being violated.

During the interaction with the media in Supreme Court, the journalist asked Fawad Chaudhry that the police is waiting outside to arrest him.

Answering the journalist, Fawad Chaudhry said “We are also here, we will see as we have a court order and the court has prohibited the arrest.”