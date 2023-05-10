PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested by police on Wednesday.

Qureshi has reportedly been shifted to Secretariat Police Station

PTI senior leader Asad Umar was also arrested from IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the police, here on Wednesday.

He has reportedly been shifted to Secretariat Police Station. Earlier in day, PTI senior leader Asad Umar was also arrested from Islamabad High Court.

Earlier talking to media persons, Qureshi said that he and other PTI leaders might be arrested anytime as the government has lost all democratic and human norms and morality.

He demanded access, for PTI lawyers and himself, to meet party chief Imran Khan following his arrest a day earlier in the Qadir Trust case.

He requested that the government to provide access to the former premier as it was their “fundamental, political and legal right” to do so.

Qureshi maintained that the manner in which Imran was arrested, with baton strikes to his head and on his injured leg, was “inhumane”. He added that the incumbent government had 'shoved' the nation into “political instability” and an “unconstitutional crisis”.

The party's vice-chair maintained that the government was disobeying the law by arresting Imran as the verdict by CJP Bandial was 'out in the open'.

“They are trying to pit the parliament against the judiciary and are causing a greater divide,” the former foreign minister alleged, adding that efforts to create further divisions were underway.