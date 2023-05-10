Raja Basharat And Other PTI Workers Booked For Attacking GHQ

A case of attack on the gate of GHQ was registered at RA Bazar police station.

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police has registered a case of the attack on the gate of the General Headquarters (GHQ), while dozens of workers including former Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat have been named in the case.

A case of attack on the gate of GHQ was registered at RA Bazar police station. Dozens of workers including former provincial minister Raja Basharat have been named in the case and nine provisions including anti-terrorism have been added to the case.

It has been stated in the FIR that the accused attacked GHQ gate No. 1 yesterday. The protesters vandalized the gate and they were armed with petrol bombs and kept shouting slogans against the forces.

The accused broke the glass of the GHQ building under the leadership of former provincial minister Raja Basharat and a case against 15 accused including Raja Basharat has been registered in the police complaint.

The police say that action is being taken to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was arrested yesterday, after which the angry protesters of PTI in many cities, including Lahore, set fire and surrounded government property and public places.