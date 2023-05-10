Schools In Peshawar To Remain Closed Till May 14

All schools in Peshawar will remain closed till May 14

The decision was made due to tense security situation.

Schools will remain open in Sindh but closed in Punjab.

PESHAWAR: The education department has decided to close the public and private educational institutions till May 14 in Peshawar.

According to reports, schools and colleges will remain closed in Peshawar for five days. The matriculation examination have also been postponed amid the worsening law and order situation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department made the decision in view of the tense security situation after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Schools open in Sindh

Meanwhile, in Sindh, all schools will remain open despite ongoing protests across the nation. The provincial government said the administration would face action if any educational institution remain closed.

In a notification, the School Education and Literacy Department said the principals and administrators of all privately managed institutions in Sindh are directed to remain open on May 11, 2023 and onward as usual.

It said strict action shall be taken against institutions found closed of their own accord and their registration shall be cancelled immediately.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi said that the matriculation exams would continue as per schedule.

Punjab closes schools

Punjab’s authorities have decided to shut down educational institutions across the province. In a notification, the Punjab School Education Department announced that all private and public schools will remain closed for the next two days — May 11 and May 12.

Punjab’s Higher Education Department also said that all educational institutes except medical colleges and universities would remain closed on May 11 and 12.

It said the Secondary School First Annual exam, 2023 to be held on May 11 and 12 have been postponed.