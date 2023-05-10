Section 144 Imposed In Sindh Amid Protests

Section 144 has been imposed in Sindh

Army has been summoned in Punjab, KP and Islamabad.

There have been violent protests after Imran Khan's arrest.

KARACHI: The Sindh government imposed Section 144 across the province following violent riots and unrest after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

4 There have been violent protests after Imran Khan's arrest. 4 Section 144 has been imposed in Sindh 4 Army has been summoned in Punjab, KP and Islamabad.

In this regard, a notification was also issued by the Sindh government regarding the imposition of Section 144 across the province.

After the imposition of the law, all types of public gatherings exceeding four persons will remain banned in the province. The government said action will be taken in case of any violation.

The government has summoned the army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad to maintain the law and order situation after violent protests.

The military has been deployed in excise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The Ministry of Interior has approved the Punjab government's request for assistance by sanctioning ten companies of troops. It said the army would work alongside district administration to restore law, order and peace.

The exact number of troops/assets, date and area of deployment will be worked out by the provincial government in consultation with the Military Operations Directorate, GHQ, it added.

'The date of the de-requisition of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation between both stakeholders,' the notification said.