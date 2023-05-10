‘State Enemies’ To Be Dealt Strictly, Warns PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz on Wednesday addresses nation and warns "state's enemies" to be dealt strictly

PM comes down hard on PTI, calling workers’ actions “unforgivable crimes”

He lauds army’s response of tolerance, patience and restraint towards violence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that 'state's enemies' would be dealt strictly as harming the military and state properties is enmity with the country and nation.

Addressing the nation in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest and consequent reaction of the public across the country, he slammed the PTI for violence that gripped the country after PTI chief's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The prime minister came down hard on the PTI, calling the party workers’ actions “unforgivable crimes”.

He claimed that Imran Khan is the first beneficiary of the NAB amended law, adding that in the regime of Imran Khan, cases had not been seen on merit but the faces were seen and on this base, cases were registered and opposition leaders arrested.

He asserted that they and their colleagues were still facing such fabricated cases even today.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law in their hands, adding that army’s installations, properties and monuments of martyrs were set on fire on May 9 by the miscreants, which was very unfortunate.

He lauded the army’s response of tolerance, patience and restraint towards the violence and also paid the tribute to nation that rejected the negative propaganda.

The prime minster vowed that they would not let these elements to succeed in their nefarious acts.