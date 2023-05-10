Zardari Condemns Violent Riots After Imran Khan’s Arrest

Asif Ali Zardari condemned violent riots after Imran Khan’s arrest

He said Imran Khan should face the courts rather than run away.

He said spreading chaos and damaging public property will not be tolerated.

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the violent riots in cities across the country after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said the riots in cities after Imran Khan's arrest are regrettable and shameful. “I remained in jail for 14 years but never allowed a jiyalato take the law into his hands,” he said.

He said spreading chaos and damaging public property will not be tolerated in any case. He said Imran Khan has been arrested in a corruption case and should face the courts.

He said Imran should not be afraid or run away. Zardari said PPP leaders spent their lives in jails but did not take the law into their hands.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman termed the violent reaction of PTI after the arrest of Imran Khan as “very alarming and condemnable”.

In a series of tweets, the minister said after a lawful arrest, such a burning siege has never been seen in the country.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the attack on the residences of military officials and sensitive institutions was not a protest but an attack.

“PTI has made a sad history. Imran Khan arrested all the opponents during his regime, but we never set fire to the country and attacked the institutions,” she added.

She added that Faryal Talpur was picked up from the hospital, Maryam Nawaz was arrested from the hospital and the opponents were kept in prison for two years.

She said the PTI ran provocative ‘Stop Pakistan’ slogans and trends on social media. “If you are innocent, search and prove your innocence, as our leaders have proved in the past. Anarchy and arson will not prove Khan’s innocence.”

