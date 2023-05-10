Kate Middleton Reuses A Beloved Outfit From 2019 To Host A Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton opted to wear a familiar outfit from her royal wardrobe after her appearance at the coronation.

Shortly after her regal appearance at the coronation, Kate Middleton chose to wear a familiar outfit from her royal wardrobe.

The Princess of Wales, aged 41, joined her husband, Prince William, on Tuesday to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Rather than wearing a new outfit, Princess Kate chose to recycle a light blue Elie Saab top and skirt that she had previously worn to Royal Ascot in 2019.

While she sometimes alters the look by accessorizing differently, Kate retained many of the same details, including her floral-detailed hat, a silver clutch, and coordinating heels.

However, there was a slight difference: in 2019, Kate adorned her ensemble with Kiki Mcdonough blue topaz and diamond drop earrings, while for the garden party three years later, she opted for the same brand's Lola Blue topaz and diamond hoop earrings.

Prince William, aged 40, also sported a similar style to the 2019 Royal Ascot outing. He wore a top hat with his morning suit at both the garden party and the horse racing event. However, he chose different ties, coordinating the color with his wife at the Buckingham Palace gathering.

William was seen carrying an umbrella at both events, but it proved particularly useful at Royal Ascot. The couple was captured standing under the 'brolly,' as it is colloquially called in Britain, to protect themselves from the rain.

Weather can indeed be a factor of concern during garden parties. Queen Elizabeth herself expressed her apprehension about it, acknowledging that the sun shining is a preferable outcome when inviting thousands of people for tea on the lawn. During a 2019 gathering, she shared this sentiment with a teacher.

Princess Kate is renowned for her ability to breathe new life into her wardrobe, whether it's red-carpet gowns, work attire, or trusty blazers and boots she has owned for years. She also employs the clever strategy of re-wearing outfits as a wedding guest, ensuring that she never steals the spotlight from the bride on her special day.

In a notable royal first, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at the December 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston wearing a rented dress. This decision aligned with the event's sustainable focus, as guests were encouraged not to buy new dresses or suits for the occasion.

Princess Kate's coronation gown seems to have drawn inspiration from a previous dress she wore, showcasing her penchant for incorporating elements from her previous outfits into new ensembles.

During the release of the official coronation portraits on Monday, Kate removed her robe, providing fans with a clearer view of her Alexander McQueen dress. Designed by the same creator as her wedding gown in April 2011, the ivory silk crepe dress was adorned with silver bullion and embroidery. The embroidery showcased rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs, symbolizing the four nations of the United Kingdom.

The coronation dress bore similarities to the one Princess Kate wore at the 2019 Diplomatic Corps reception, both of which were designed by Alexander McQueen. They featured similar necklines and long sleeves, showcasing a consistent aesthetic in her formal attire choices.

According to royal embroiderer Chloe Savage, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla actively participated in the planning of their coronation outfits, ensuring that they harmonized flawlessly for the significant occasion. Their involvement highlights their dedication to meticulous coordination and attention to detail.

Savage points out that, if one observes closely, all the women wore floral-themed outfits during the coronation. This suggests a deliberate choice to incorporate floral motifs as a unifying theme among the female members of the royal family.

