Meghan Markle Hires Kim Kardashian's Ex-bodyguard

During a recent hike near her residence in Montecito, California, Meghan, a former actress who moved to the US with Prince Harry three years ago, was seen with two friends and the security expert walking behind them. Besides his exceptional skills, the duchess may appreciate the prestige associated with having a highly sought-after protector.

Steve Stanulis, another of Kim's former bodyguards, told The Sun newspaper: 'These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds.

'Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good.'

He gave security services for Kim Kardashian, 42, both before and after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

He said: 'Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for [Prince] Harry and Meghan - they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable.'



