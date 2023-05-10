Drone Attacks Target Three Russian Regions Along Ukraine Border, Say Governors

Two drones attacked military facility in Voronezh, with one deviating and one destroyed.

Kursk region experienced a drone attack that damaged a gas pipe and a house facade

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the attacks.

Local officials have reported that three areas in Russian regions bordering Ukraine were subjected to drone attacks on Wednesday. The Voronezh, Belgorod, and Kursk regions were reportedly targeted by two drones. The Voronezh region's governor, Alexander Gusev, stated that a military installation was attacked by the drones.

“Early this morning, an attack attempt by two enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] was thwarted at a Voronezh military facility,” he said in a Telegram post.

The governor added that counter-actions caused one drone to deviate from its course and fall, while the second drone was “destroyed by fire damage.”

In addition, the Belgorod and Kursk regions also experienced drone attacks earlier on the same day.

Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region, stated that an enemy drone was shot down and the debris damaged a gas pipe and a house facade in the village of Tolmachyovo.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Meanwhile, in the village of Olkhovatka, an enemy drone explosion during an overnight attack damaged several buildings and a car, as reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region.

“It appears that an enemy drone exploded. Two residential buildings, a library, a post office, an urgent care center, and one car were damaged,” Gladkov said.









