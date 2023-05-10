Google search data analysis shows a 488% surge in global searches for "delete Snapchat" after the introduction of the My AI feature.

Google search data analysis indicates a staggering 488% surge in global searches for 'delete Snapchat' following the introduction of the My AI feature to all user accounts.

Consultants at CloudTech24 have reported a remarkable increase of over five times in online interest for the term 'delete Snapchat' within the past three months.

Searches for 'how to delete Snapchat account' have witnessed a global surge of 70% in the past week, while the hashtag #SnapchatAI has amassed over 180 million views on TikTok.

Following Snapchat's decision to roll out its new AI features to all 375 million users, the response has been mixed, with a significant number of users expressing a desire to delete their accounts.

Snapchat's MyAI introduced a chatbot feature to the app, aimed at creating more personalized and friendly interactions with users by collecting data. However, the feature faced criticism when it was initially introduced to paid users through Snapchat+ for providing inappropriate responses to young teenagers.

An expert shared their perspective on the findings, stating:

'The My AI feature uses the data that Snapchat collects about each user to make its interactions feel more like a conversation with a friend. Some users, however, view this as a violation of privacy, raising concerns about how their data is being used. The chatbot also came under fire recently, when it was a Snapchat+ exclusive feature only, for providing inappropriate and unsafe responses after being told it was talking to young teenagers. These findings provide an eye-opening insight into the staggering rise in Snapchat users looking to cancel their accounts from across the globe, with many claiming the new feature is a violation of privacy.'