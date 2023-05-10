Elon Musk Claims That Twitter Will Soon Support Phone Calls And Encrypted Messages

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter Inc., revealed upcoming features for the platform, including calls and encrypted messaging.

Musk's tweet confirmed that voice and video chat will soon be available on Twitter, allowing global conversations without the need for phone numbers.

Twitter announced plans to remove and archive inactive accounts during the week, initiating a cleansing process.

In the past, Musk mentioned his intention to create 'Twitter 2.0: The Everything App,' which would include features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets, and payment capabilities.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday, stating that voice and video chat features will soon be available on Twitter. This functionality will enable users to have conversations with people worldwide without the need to exchange phone numbers.

The addition of the call feature on Twitter will align the microblogging platform with other social media applications like Facebook and Instagram, which already offer similar capabilities.

According to Musk, an encrypted version of direct messages will be introduced on Twitter starting Wednesday. However, it remains unclear whether the call feature will also be encrypted, as Musk did not provide any specific information about it.

This week, Twitter announced its intention to initiate a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for an extended period of time.