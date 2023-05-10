Man In Latex Arrested For Spreading Fear

A man in his 30s wearing latex was arrested in Somerset for scaring a woman.

A man in his 30s wearing latex was arrested in Somerset for scaring a woman while she was driving alone in the small village of Bleadon. The woman called the police shortly after midnight, and the man was detained. The man had been previously arrested for causing a public nuisance in the same area in October 2021. Police inspector Graeme Hall said that they took the incident seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes. He acknowledged that the incident may cause concern in the community.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to SomersetLive, the man dressed in black latex with white crosses over his eyes was seen crawling and writhing on the ground.

'As soon as I got over the first railway bridge, I noticed something on the ground which I thought was a badger,' the woman, who has not been identified, told the outlet.

'As I got closer I could see it wasn't, but in fact a man with a mask on, who was crawling and writhing on the ground,' she added.

