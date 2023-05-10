Woman Who Wrote Book On Grief Charged With Husband's Murder

Eric Richins was found dead in their home with five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system.

Kouri Darden Richins had obtained drugs including fentanyl and hydrocodone.

She had written a children's book to help deal with the loss of a loved one.

Kouri Darden Richins, a 33-year-old widow from Utah who wrote a children's book about grief after her husband's death, has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, at their home on March 4, 2022.

She has been charged with first-degree aggravated murder and three second-degree felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The arrest was made on Monday in Summit County.

As per media reports, on the night of Eric's death, the police found him lying at the bottom of the bed in their home around 3:20 am. Despite the life-saving efforts attempted by the authorities, Eric was pronounced dead, according to the documents cited by KSL-TV.

In March 2022, Kouri Darden Richins contacted the police and reported her husband Eric Richins as 'cold to the touch.' She initially claimed that she had given her husband a mixed vodka drink, but a medical examiner later found that he had died from a fentanyl overdose.

The examiner found that Eric Richins had five times the lethal dosage of the drug in his system.

According to court documents, Eric Richins had been texting a person about obtaining prescription pain medication for an investor with a back injury, and Kouri Darden Richins later received hydrocodone pills from the same person. She then requested something stronger.

Ms Richins allegedly obtained drugs including fentanyl and hydrocodone from a person who was arrested on drug charges, and her husband died from a fentanyl overdose in March 2022.

She had written a children's book to help deal with the loss of a loved one, and said in an interview that it was meant to bring peace to her and her children. She is set to appear in a detention hearing on May 19th.



