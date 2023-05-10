A Hidden Chapel Under The Cliff Possesses An Old Pirate Spirit

Once an old chapel is used by an old hermit as he escaped from pirates.

He live in the chapel, which gradually transformed into a cave, until he passed away.

The area is known as St Govan's Head and it turned into a popular religious site.

The man, known as St Govan, said that the cliff was open when he was trying to escape from pirates and then closed before he could be attacked. He live in the chapel, which gradually transformed into a cave, until he passed away.

The structure was made in the 13th century and can be visited today by people for worship purposes.

According to the reports: “The chapel, which feels ancient, raw and like few places anywhere in Britain, is a medieval pilgrimage chapel with a history believed to date back to the fifth or sixth century, though the structure you see today is from the 13th century.

“The inside has a vaulted roof and a simple interior of a bare stone altar, which is much older than the stone walls.

“The wind can be brutal and the waves thunderous — and that's if you've managed to cross the military firing range to get there in the first place.

“But if you can face the weather atop this exposed cliff on the southernmost point of Pembrokeshire — then descend down dozens of stone steps — you'll find a building unlike any other in Wales.”











