Amazon Offers Something New Rather Than Fire TV Stick

There are two versions of Fire TV Stick - the Lite and the Max.

The Lite model costs £34.99 and doesn't have access to 4K streams.

One unique feature of the Max is the Live View Picture-in-Picture.

People who have an old Fire TV Stick should consider changing it or upgrading it, as Amazon has announced the launch of a limited-time sale that offers the best streaming device at a more reasonable price. Also, there is a whopping 40% discount on the usual price of the Fire TV Stick. Amazon offers to mark a serious bargain.

The Lite model costs £34.99 and doesn't have access to 4K streams, has a slower processor, and doesn't have the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

On the other side, Amazon offers Max for just £4. It has all of those features plus more also has access to Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio, making movies and TV shows look and sound much better.

Moreover, it has a voice search button that quickly accesses your voice and listens to your orders. You just sit and tell Alexa what you want to see. One unique feature of the Max is the Live View Picture-in-Picture view, which allows you to watch TV while seeing who is at your front door through your Ring doorbell. All in all, if you're looking for a better viewing experience, the Max is a great deal for only a few pounds more.



