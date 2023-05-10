An Elephant Is Excited To See His Owner After 9-years

The elephant couldn't be released back into the wild life.

A young elephant named Babar is rescued from poachers. Unfortunately, he couldn't be released back into the wildlife, so he was sent to an elephant sanctuary where he could be raised by Harold and they became great friends. The same people looked after him every day, and Babar grew up with them. However, one day, his caregiver decided to go back home and they had to say goodbye. They didn't see each other again for 9 years.

After Harold's departure, Babar was feeling very sad and had been refusing to leave his cage for months. He was also having difficulty getting along with other elephants.

However, he didn't know that Babar was not doing well. Bebar was happy to see Harold and meet him with excitement.








