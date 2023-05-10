language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Beauty Experts Gives Red Alert Warning To Use Make-up Testers In Shops

Beauty Experts Gives Red Alert Warning To Use Make-up Testers In Shops

Web Desk 09 May , 2023 08:06 PM

Open In App
Beauty Experts Gives Red Alert Warning To Use Make-up Testers In Shops
  • Beauty guru warns women against using makeup testers in make-up stores.
  • People who saw the results feels terrified and admitted that they knew testers were not hygienic.
  • Some even suspected that using testers had made them sick before.

Beauty guru warns people especially women against using makeup testers in make-up stores. A beauty expert named Pamela Pedrozaa conducted an experiment using a petri-dish to grow bacteria from testers in a Sephora store, and the results showed that the Fenty Beauty blusher and the Charlotte Tilbury lipstick were filled with white and green bacteria cells after just two days.

Some even suspected that using testers had made them sick before. 0

Some even suspected that using testers had made them sick before.

Beauty guru warns women against using makeup testers in make-up stores. 0

Beauty guru warns women against using makeup testers in make-up stores.

People who saw the results feels terrified and admitted that they knew testers were not hygienic. 0

People who saw the results feels terrified and admitted that they knew testers were not hygienic.

People who saw the results feels terrified and admitted that they knew testers were not hygienic, but seeing the bacteria growth was 'gross.' Some even suspected that using testers had made them sick before.

One person suggested doing a version of the experiment after sanitizing the testers to see if they had less or no bacteria.







End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,892,599[+21,687*]

DEATHS

6,871,494[+14*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,884[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story