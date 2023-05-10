Builder Shares Lottery Luck, Treats Mates To £120k Worth Of Bacon Rolls

A builder won the "Set For Life" lottery.

Instead of taking the day off to celebrate, he went to work.

He bought £120k Worth of bacon rolls for all of his colleagues.

A man from Wales who works as a builder was very surprised when he found out he had won a lottery called 'Set For Life'.

But instead of taking the day off to celebrate, he went to work and bought bacon rolls for all of his colleagues.

Paul Bevans wanted to share his good luck with everyone around him.

He said: “When I got to the site I showed my boss and the other lads, and then headed to the local shop so it could be checked properly on the terminal before I called The National Lottery, and of course, to shout the lads a bacon, sausage and egg roll to celebrate!

“Once I’d made the call confirming the win, from the comfort of my van, I headed back to work and got on with the house clearance with everyone else.”

Paul, who is 50 years old, shared that he has a special routine when he looks at his lottery ticket.

He said: “I know my mates will laugh when they hear this but, whenever I check my tickets on the app, I scan it and close my eyes hoping to hear the little tune it plays when your ticket is a winner.

“Usually when I hear that little ditty it’s announcing a £5 or sometimes £10 win, but this time when I opened my eyes I was congratulated on being a Set For Life winner, £10,000 every month for a year!”

Paul, who won £120k on the National Lottery, has some plans for his prize money.

He wants to buy a new vehicle because he has been saving money for it for a long time.

He said: 'I won’t be buying anything too soon, I’ve waited this long so I’ll wait until the end of the summer when there should be some good deals about, but to know that by the end of the year I’ll finally have my campervan is just brilliant.”

Paul continued, “Before I get the camper, and if I can get the time off, I might book myself a little trip to Jamaica.

Years ago my mum went and she said it was an island paradise so I fancy a bit of that! And the only other thing on my wish list for now, a trip to Anfield to see Liverpool play at home.

I’ve been a lifelong fan and never seen them play, other than on the telly.”