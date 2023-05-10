Expert Reveal Clever Storage Solution For Bananas

Normally, you keep bananas in fruit basket on a kitchen counter or dining table.

Normally, you keep bananas in a fruit basket on a kitchen counter or dining table, but if you want your bananas to stay that perfect yellow color for a longer time, then do as experts suggest.

An expert Mike reveal the different storage methods of bananas, recently he has done an experiment with two bananas to see which storage hack was most effective.

He puts one of the bunch of bananas on his kitchen counter, and the second bunch was put inside an airtight container on his kitchen counter.

Mike also reveals that bananas produce ethylene gas which helps ripen the fruit, therefore placing other fruits with bananas can cause other fruits to rapidly ripen.

As banana contains ethylene gas so one of the ways to store bananas to slow down the ripening process is by wrapping cling film around the stems to trap the ethylene gas. Another effective way is to wrap the stems of each banana individually instead of wrapping all the stems together. This helps to minimize the amount of gas released and can help the bananas stay fresh for longer.

Mike placed an ethylene absorption ball inside the air-tight container with the second bunch of bananas and leave the two bunches of bananas for two weeks. After two weeks, he noticed a 'significant difference' between the two bunches.

The bananas on the counter were 'significantly softer than the ones in the container.'

On the other hand, the bunch of bananas is still 'a little bit of green' in the airtight container with the ethylene absorption balls.



