Japan Hidden Cave Called As 'entrance To Hell' As People Never Come Back From This Cave

Pippu rural town has around 4,000 residents and it is usually the stopping-off point for travelers who are going or coming from the bustling city of Asahikawa a few miles on

The explorer named Seiji Nakazawafor was on his way through the north of the country when a person told him about the cave.

Many people have heard stories about a mysterious cavern in the Minami Ichi-sen area of Pippu, at the base of Mt Otokoyama, but few have actually seen it for themselves.

The explorer visit the location and he was surprised to find a sign pointing to the entrance right on the roadside. A large sign reading 'Do Not Enter' has been put up outside the cave, perhaps due to local superstition.

One story passed down is about a pair of elderly villagers who were lost in the caves, with one determined to go back while the other refused. The first villager died shortly after, adding to the mystery of the cavern.























