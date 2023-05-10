Now savers can use their subscriptions services to get a mortgage through Netflix or Spotify.

Leeds Building Society used to connect the free Experian Boost series. The Experian Boost shares extra knowledge about certain lenders to prove regular payments, including council tax and subscriptions to digital entertainment services.

Experian Boost is used by Leeds Building Society, which leverages open banking technology to connect bank accounts to Experian and subsequently to Leeds' lending systems. According to the Society, 7.5% of applicants improved their credit scores during testing with Experian Boost. However, lenders also consider other factors such as income, employment status, and overall affordability when evaluating mortgage applications.

Richard Fearon, chief executive at Leeds Building Society, said of the new announcement: 'This will particularly help younger borrowers, first-time buyers, and anyone on lower incomes who face the toughest challenge to prove their ability to repay.

'Often through no fault of their own, these groups can struggle to build a good credit score because they must spend most of their earnings on rent and other regular payments. Indeed, the vast majority of existing Boost users are renters”.

'Housing is at its least affordable point since our founding year in 1875, a sad indictment of decades of inertia over the UK's housing crisis. But we will continue to find ways to help and put homeownership within reach of more people, just as we have for almost 150 years.'

Sigga Sigurdardottir, managing director, of consumer services at Experian, said: 'Our partnership with Leeds Building Society further supports Experian's mission to improve financial inclusion for consumers.

'As many people across the UK face barriers to homeownership, we're delighted that Boost users can now use their boosted scores to help them get on the ladder, making that dream of home ownership more accessible for people across the UK.'



