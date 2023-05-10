People Shocked After Knowing The Reality Behind Leather Label On Soap

language: English
Web Desk 10 May , 2023 04:00 PM

If you use the bar of Imperial Leather soaps, then you are must aware of logo which was stuck on the top of the soap that shows the brand's name printed on it

You are also aware that no matter how many times you wash your hands with the soap the label is almost impossible to remove even when the soap has reduced to its limit and become a tiny sliver soap.

The truth behind its logo has now finally been revealed - and it has a much more practical use than many people thought.

The label is made of metallic material which is actually meant to be a stand to keep the soap from sticking to your soap dish. So, instead of placing the label facing up, we should be putting it facing down.

This sparked a debate on social media when people started making jokes about how strong the label's bond was with the soap. Some even wished they had a bond as strong in their own relationships!

