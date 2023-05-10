Women Bother The Whole Plane Passenger As She Steal Their Seat

Every passenger has their preferred seats.

An aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space.

The middle seat isn't ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped.

If you are traveling with an airplane where there are not any assigned seats for passengers, you will know that it's a complete free-for-all which makes you happy or adds to the stress of flying.

A person who is peacefully sitting in the aisle seat, a woman came and started disturbing him she plonked herself down in their seat.

The passenger talk about this incident via the news: 'I was on an airline with first-come first-serve seats. All windows were taken, so I sat in an aisle.

'A woman came up to me and motioned for me to scoot over. I told her I have the aisle, she will have to take the middle.

'I realized she was too big to squeeze passed me, so I got up, and she just plopped down in my seat, and I had to squeeze by her to sit in the middle seat. She then looked smug and ignored me for the rest of the flight.'

They concluded: 'I could have called the attendant I suppose, but it would have been my word against hers. I've never flown with that airline since.'







