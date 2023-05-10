language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Women Bother The Whole Plane Passenger As She Steal Their Seat

Women Bother The Whole Plane Passenger As She Steal Their Seat

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 03:01 PM

Open In App
Women Bother The Whole Plane Passenger As She Steal Their Seat
  • Every passenger has their preferred seats.
  • An aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space.
  • The middle seat isn't ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped.

If you are traveling with an airplane where there are not any assigned seats for passengers, you will know that it's a complete free-for-all which makes you happy or adds to the stress of flying.

The middle seat isn't ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped. 4

The middle seat isn't ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped.

Every passenger has their preferred seats. 4

Every passenger has their preferred seats.

An aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space. 4

An aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space.

Every passenger has their preferred seat, either it’s a window seat or an aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space. However middle seat isn't the ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped.

A person who is peacefully sitting in the aisle seat, a woman came and started disturbing him she plonked herself down in their seat.

The passenger talk about this incident via the news: 'I was on an airline with first-come first-serve seats. All windows were taken, so I sat in an aisle.

'A woman came up to me and motioned for me to scoot over. I told her I have the aisle, she will have to take the middle.

'I realized she was too big to squeeze passed me, so I got up, and she just plopped down in my seat, and I had to squeeze by her to sit in the middle seat. She then looked smug and ignored me for the rest of the flight.'

They concluded: 'I could have called the attendant I suppose, but it would have been my word against hers. I've never flown with that airline since.'



End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,984,693[+23,521*]

DEATHS

6,872,023[+23*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story