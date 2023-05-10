Women Bother The Whole Plane Passenger As She Steal Their Seat

- Every passenger has their preferred seats.
- An aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space.
- The middle seat isn't ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped.
If you are traveling with an airplane where there are not any assigned seats for passengers, you will know that it's a complete free-for-all which makes you happy or adds to the stress of flying.
Every passenger has their preferred seat, either it’s a window seat or an aisle seat because you can pop your leg into the extra space. However middle seat isn't the ideal location for the seat, because it can feel a little cramped.
A person who is peacefully sitting in the aisle seat, a woman came and started disturbing him she plonked herself down in their seat.
The passenger talk about this incident via the news: 'I was on an airline with first-come first-serve seats. All windows were taken, so I sat in an aisle.
'A woman came up to me and motioned for me to scoot over. I told her I have the aisle, she will have to take the middle.
'I realized she was too big to squeeze passed me, so I got up, and she just plopped down in my seat, and I had to squeeze by her to sit in the middle seat. She then looked smug and ignored me for the rest of the flight.'
They concluded: 'I could have called the attendant I suppose, but it would have been my word against hers. I've never flown with that airline since.'
