Trent Boult Hopes To Represent New Zealand In 2023 ICC CWC

Trent Boult has not played an ODI since September 2022.

He is currently number 5 in the ICC rankings.

He hopes to play with Kane Williamson in the world cup.

Trent Boult, a quick bowler from New Zealand, still hopes to play for his nation at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup later this year.

Boult declined the chance to sign a central contract with the Black Caps last year in order to prioritize his franchise cricket career and spend more time with his family. The left-arm hasn't represented his country since New Zealand's disappointing bid at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in November.

But the 33-year-old is hoping that when New Zealand names their team for this year's World Cup, he will be taken into consideration as they look to improve upon their runners-up performance at the 2019 competition.

'I've still got that big desire to play for New Zealand,' Boult told the media.

'It is what it is. I've made my decision. I've been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I've still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well. We'll see how that unfolds. There's still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment.'

With the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, Boult is already showcasing his skills. The New Zealander has already accumulated 10 wickets from eight games for his team.

Despite not having played a 50-over international match for his nation since September of last year, Boult is still among the top five bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Bowler Rankings. He is a more than proficient player in all three forms.

Boult's potential return for the World Cup is still up in the air, but the Kiwis are expected to start a few new players with veteran captain Kane Williamson battling time to recover from a knee injury sustained during the IPL.

Boult is hoping that Williamson and himself will play together when New Zealand's World Cup campaign gets underway later this year.

'I remember after the 2019 final, I said to Kane (Williamson) that we've got to be there again, come 2023 in India,' Boult added.

'It's a shame with what's going on with his knee but he'll be working as hard as he can to try and get there. It's such a great tournament...one hundred percent, I've got that desire to be out there.

'We're a great one-day side. We've got some players that have traveled to India and experienced the conditions a lot, and that's what it comes down to in World Cups. You can't buy experience, and you can't replace players that have toured for however many years across these conditions.'