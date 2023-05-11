Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Blessed With A Baby Boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are happy as they welcomed a baby boy.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, well-known celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December 2020. Nearly two years later, in December 2022, the couple pleasantly surprised their fans by announcing their pregnancy.

Through an animated video, they shared their joy of soon becoming parents for the first time. This heartwarming announcement quickly spread across the internet, garnering love and well-wishes from fans and friends alike.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are happy as they welcomed a baby boy into their lives on May 10. Gauahar took to her social media platform to share the joyful news with her fans and followers.

She shared a note which read, 'As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.'

