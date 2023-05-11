Priyanka Chopra Sheds Light Into Pay Disparity

Actress Priyanka Chopra discussed the compensation discrepancy.

Actress Priyanka Chopra discussed the compensation discrepancy she had to endure before 'finally' achieving financial equality.

In a conversation, the celebrity offered her opinions on everything.

The discussion was held as a part of a campaign to promote Citadel, her new Amazon Prime Video series.

For those who are unaware, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden also makes an appearance in this production.

Chopra opened the conversation by saying, 'Thank God.' Her plea for equal pay was granted 23 years later.

She said, “The head of film and TV for Amazon Prime is Jennifer Salke, whose idea was 'Citadel.'She came in five years ago and she wanted to build this global universe with original IP.”

'But I wonder if the head of the studio was not female, would this have been a different conversation? Would it have been a conversation?”

She also disclosed that her team told Amazon, “'They're playing co-leads, they should be paid the same.'”

“She was like, 'Yeah, it's only fair.' My cynical self was like, 'No, that's never going to happen.' I am telling my agents, 'You can ask for it, but, guys, I've done this for a long time’.”

She continued, “Women have to be in decision-making decisions because it changes other women's lives, because it did change my life,” and only after Citadel did she start receiving equal pay.