Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Dinner Outing Turns Into A Fun Moment With Photographers

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went out for dinner with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team

Anushka was mistakenly referred to as "sir" by a photographer

Virat Kohli jokes photographer 'Virat ma'am bhi bol de'

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went out for dinner with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Mumbai. After dining, the couple posed for pictures in front of photographers. However, one of the photographers mistakenly referred to Anushka as 'sir', prompting Kohli to jokingly suggest he be called 'ma'am' instead. The couple laughed off the incident before returning to the restaurant.

The incident where a photographer referred to Anushka Sharma as 'sir' while attempting to get the couple's attention was recorded by a paparazzo. In the video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen exiting the restaurant after dinner, with Kohli wearing a printed shirt and black pants and Sharma donning a white striped vest with white pants and black heels. When the photographer mistakenly addressed Sharma as 'sir,' Kohli jokingly responded, 'Virat ma'am bhi bol de (Why don't you say Virat ma'am too!)'

After that, the photographer apologizes. The couple laughed about the mishap and went back inside the restaurant.

The mistake made by the paparazzo resulted in amusement among a majority of the fans. Many of the fans were still amused by Virat's joke even after the incident. One fan said, '(laughing face with tears emoji) virat mam.' Another fan wrote, 'Anushka sir (laughing face with tears emoji) virat mam bhi bolde @virat.kohli.' one user called them their 'favourite couple' and yet another shared, 'These 2 (fire and heart eyes emojis).'

On Tuesday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, including Virat Kohli, went out for dinner with Anushka Sharma in Mumbai following a close match against the Mumbai Indians. Anushka, who has been in attendance for all of Kohli's matches, watched from the stands.

Kohli and Sharma got married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017 after a few years of dating, and their daughter, Vamika Kohli, was born in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma has taken a hiatus from acting over the past few years, with her last appearance in the film Zero (2018), alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she produced the web series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul in 2020.

In addition, she made a cameo appearance in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar for the Netflix movie Qala (2022), produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma.











