Gold Price in Saudi Arabia Takes a Dip Amid Global Economic Trends - 11 May 2023

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia Takes a Dip Amid Global Economic Trends - 11 May 2023

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 02:44 PM

This was the largest one-day decline in the price of the precious metal, as stated by the All Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Today 11 May 2023, the Gold Price low all-time of 245 in Saudi Arabia  which is -0.20 lower than last week. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal decreases.

Let’s examine the Low Gold Price. Due to persistent rupee depreciation and widespread commodity market speculation, the per-tola price of gold reached a record low. The gold price in the country on 11 May 2023 fell by -5.62 per tola owing to slight appreciation in rupee coupled with a rout in global price of the yellow metal.


'In addition, the decline in the international price of gold also played a huge part.' Gold prices fell in line with the value of the dollar because the country imports almost all of its gold needs and traders in Saudi Arabia  set rates based on the international price.

