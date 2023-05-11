Gold Rate in Karachi - Today's Gold Rate in Karachi, 11th May 2023

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 238000 on Thursday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 11 MAY 2023

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 204050 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 238000 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 187044 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 218165 Gold per Ounce 24k Rs. 578480