Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Kicked Off Formally

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour officially began on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Stockholm, Sweden's Friends Arena.

Beyoncé performed her first full concert in four years in January at the new Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai.

She sang Dangerously in Love before moving on to songs from her Renaissance album, which came out in July of last year.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist performed at the first stop of the 57-show tour while dressed in a bewildering assortment of club-ready couture pieces that were drawn from the runways.

Queen B likewise shocked fans in participation with a sign of approval for Britney Spears in the last half of the show.

Before Bey changed into the Renaissance cut Thique, while joined by French dance team Les Twins, the notorious instrumental of Lances' Poisonous, adjusted with a ticking clamor to add profundity, ringed behind the scenes.

After that, Beyoncé began singing, 'She thought she was killin' that sh–, I told her, 'Go harder'/ Just look at this alkaline wrist 'cause I got that water.' She then proceeded to perform the song.

The reference to her fellow pop icon drew cheers from the audience.

The singer told the audience, “I want y’all to give it up for yourselves for being a wonderful audience. God bless you.”

The arena journey will go on across Europe through June, with the North American leg starting off in Toronto on July 8th.