Drew Barrymore Praises Justin Long’s Relationship With Kate Bosworth

Drew Barrymore is ecstatic about Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's relationship.

Long and Barrymore dated on-and-off somewhere in the range of 2007 and 2010.

Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement in April.

Drew Barrymore is ecstatic about Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's relationship, describing them as 'the ultimate couple' on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday.

The host mentioned that Long was 'a very important person in common' with the Blue Crush actress.

Barrymore said, “My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world.”

3 Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement in April. 3 Drew Barrymore is ecstatic about Justin Long and Kate Bosworth's relationship. 3 Long and Barrymore dated on-and-off somewhere in the range of 2007 and 2010.

Barrymore told Bosworth, “You've become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal; you holding hands,” adding, “ultimate couple you root for. Period.”

Bosworth replied, “That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply.”

Long, whom Barrymore dated on-and-off somewhere in the range of 2007 and 2010, prior showed up on the syndicated program for its season 3 debut in September last year.

The actress told, “I was with him when he got the ask and he's like, ‘Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show’, and I was like, ‘You have to do it!’”

“I was so excited, because I knew there's so much love between the two of you. ‘I always say you guys were in the tornado, right?”

Bosworth said, “It's like the time in your life when you're like, ‘I want to feel and I want to do everything’, just like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. He just loves you so much.”

Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement in April.