Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Reveals Son's Name

The toddler was given the name RZA Athelston Mayers.

The toddler was given the name RZA Athelston Mayers on an official document from the County of Los Angeles Registrar's office, sharing his father's middle name.

The Wu-Tang Clan's leader, producer and rapper RZA, seems to have given the name.

The Fenty Beauty founder and her partner Rocky welcomed Rza On May 13, 2022. The couple is presently anticipating their subsequent youngster. During her Super Bowl halftime performance, the Umbrella singer revealed the news by revealing a growing baby bump.

Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's father, told in the same month that the musicians had considered 'a few names' for the youngster.

The Diamonds singer was seen leaving a meal at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while carrying the beaming boy in a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top on April 5th. She also hinted at the possible name of her son.

Rihanna stated in April 2022, prior to the birth of her son, that she 'always thought' she would get married before starting a family. She added, 'certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.'

The Love on the Brain singer stated that she intends to be 'a passenger as much as the driver' when it comes to parenthood.



