Al Pacino Cast As Modigliani In Johnny Depp's Directorial Follow-Up

Johnny Depp has confirmed casting Hollywood legend Al Pacino in his second directorial project, centered on the life of artist Amedeo Modigliani.

In the film 'Modi,' Al Pacino will take on the role of real-life art collector Maurice Gangnat, who was famously portrayed in a 1916 portrait by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, the biopic features a talented cast, with Al Pacino portraying the lead role. Joining him is Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio as the titular character, and French actor Pierre Niney as his contemporary, Maurice Utrillo.

After his 1996 film 'The Brave,' Johnny Depp is set to make his directorial comeback with this feature. The film is scheduled to start shooting in Hungary in the autumn of 2023.

Set in war-torn Paris, the film depicts a series of tumultuous events. Modigliani, faced with the challenge of evading the police and battling his own desire to give up, embarks on a journey. As he faces rejection from his peers, a turning point occurs when he encounters a Polish artist, leading to the climactic moment of the story.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp will grace the big screen as Louis XV in the upcoming French period drama 'Jeanne du Barry.' Directed by and starring Maïwenn, the film is set to have its global premiere on May 16th.















