Ben Affleck's Viral Video Draws Over 30 Million Views

Viral Video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Garner Over 30 Million Views on Twitter.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are abuzz with discussions about a clip featuring the celebrity couple.

The video captures Affleck opening the car door for Lopez in a gentlemanly manner and attentively closing it after she enters.

Viral Video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Garner Over 30 Million Views on Twitter, Sparking Mixed Online Reactions.

0 The video captures Affleck opening the car door for Lopez in a gentlemanly manner and attentively closing it after she enters. 0 Viral Video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Garner Over 30 Million Views on Twitter. 0 Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are abuzz with discussions about a clip featuring the celebrity couple.

The video was posted on Twitter, accompanied by a caption stating that the actor appeared to be experiencing stress in the clip.

The TikTok and Twitter feeds have been buzzing with a clip featuring a celebrity couple, and numerous individuals have been lauding the 'Justice League' actor for his display of chivalry.

In the clip, the couple can be seen approaching their parked car while holding to-go coffee cups.

In a gentlemanly gesture, Affleck graciously opens the car door for the 'On the floor' singer and then appears to use his entire body to securely shut it after she enters.

Towards the end of the clip, just before getting into the driver's seat, Affleck becomes aware of being filmed and reacts with a slightly irritated expression directed at the camera.