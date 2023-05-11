Chrishell Stause And G Flip Tie The Knot

Chrishell Stause has married G Flip.

'Selling Sunset' star, 41, marries 28-year-old music sensation after one year of dating.

Chrishell wrote on Instagram: Love doesn’t always go as planned.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes video clips of the loved-up couple, Chrishell wrote on Instagram: 'Love doesn’t always go as planned…

'Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. (sic)'

The post also featured G Flip's new song, 'I'll Be Your Man', which the music star wrote about Chrishell.

The reality star added: 'Be Your Man is out now and linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip [heart emoji] (sic)'

Following her breakup with 'Selling Sunset' co-star Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell begins dating G Flip.

During the reunion episode of the Netflix show, the actress officially confirms their romance.

Chrishell said at the time: 'I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.

'It started because I was just going to be in their video [for 'GET ME OUTTA HERE']. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that.'



