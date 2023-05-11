Natalie Portman Reveals Her Goofy Side

Natalie Portman, known for her serious roles, reveals her goofy side.

Natalie Portman, addresses her ability to balance humor and intensity.

As she prepares for the Cannes Film Festival, Portman discusses her rituals and reflects.

The Black Swan actress addresses her 'very serious' persona as she negotiates a soccer team friendly and gets ready for Cannes.

The actress stated to The Hollywood Reporter: Individuals frequently let me know they're shocked that I'm senseless. Yet, a great many people who realize me understand I'm a silly individual.'

4 As she prepares for the Cannes Film Festival, Portman discusses her rituals and reflects. 4 Natalie Portman, known for her serious roles, reveals her goofy side. 4 Natalie Portman, addresses her ability to balance humor and intensity.

'Some people are surprised that I will be joking around before doing a very serious scene, but it’s part of how I function well. I need to leave the drama for the screen. That’s not to say that there’s not a serious approach to the work and an intense focus to it. It’s just that silliness helps the flow and also the feeling of safety and comfort that allows me to be bare when I need it.”

Although Portman is a goofy person in real life, in Todd Haynes May December, she returns to her dark film roots; as an actress getting ready to play a woman who is married to a much younger man and is involved in a tabloid scandal.

Portman shared her Cannes rituals, saying that she enjoys going to the Hotel du Cap for drinks and finding a dance party.

Later in the meeting, answering an inquiry regarding Cannes tending to its unfortunate history with ladies, the entertainer said, “I’m happy that they’ve been pressured to do so. I obviously wish it were a lot farther along.”

Portman's drama May Decemberwill premiere at Canneson May 20.