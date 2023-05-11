Priyanka Chopra Addresses 'equal Pay' For The First Time After 23 Years

Priyanka Chopra reveals past pay disparity before achieving financial equality.

The conversation took place as part of a promotional event for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel.

For those unaware, the project also includes a guest appearance by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Starting off the conversation, Chopra expressed gratitude that her request for equal pay was finally accepted, 23 years later.

“The head of film and TV for Amazon Prime is Jennifer Salke, whose idea was 'Citadel.'She came in five years ago and she wanted to build this global universe with original IP,” she also added.

But “I wonder if the head of the studio was not female, would this have been a different conversation? Would it have been a conversation?”

Chopra also revealed that her team told Amazon, “'They're playing co-leads, they should be paid the same.'”

“She was like, 'Yeah, it's only fair.' My cynical self was like, 'No, that's never going to happen.' I am telling my agents, 'You can ask for it, but, guys, I've done this for a long time’.”

Before concluding she added that it was only after Citadel that she began getting equal pay, and believes “Women have to be in decision-making decisions because it changes other women's lives, because “it did change my life.”



