Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Watched Her Winning Miss World 2000!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, a beloved celebrity couple, got married in 2018. Their love story is said to have started in 2016 when Nick reached out to Priyanka on Twitter.

The couple has been happily married for over four years, with their relationship deepening over time. During a chat show, Priyanka shared a heartwarming anecdote from her mother-in-law Denise Jonas, revealing that Nick had watched her win the Miss World title in 2000 when he was only seven years old!

During a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Priyanka Chopra shared a memorable moment from a conversation with host Jennifer Hudson. Priyanka fondly recollected how her mother-in-law, Denise, had shared a particular story with her.

Priyanka said, “That's a crazy story. When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like 'I don't know...'. When I was 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November, and I turned 18 in July. A complete child, and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like ‘I remember watching you when you won!’”

Priyanka reacted ‘there’s no way!’ as this was way back in 2000, and she was in London, while the Jonas family was in Texas.

Priyanka continued, “She said I remember it so clearly because it was November. Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old. His brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9. And she said I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr, my father-in-law, loves watching pageants. I remember he was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win. Which is unfathomable! That was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, and I was 17. And he was sitting there and he was watching. It was so weird.”











